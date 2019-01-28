Maxis offers the Honor View 20 from as low as RM1 on contract

Maxis is offering the Honor View 20 with a postpaid bundle from as low as RM1. — Pic courtesy of Honor

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Honor View 20 is the latest flagship to land in Malaysia with a starting price of RM1,999. For those who prefer to get it on contract, Maxis is offering the device with a postpaid bundle from as low as RM1.

Normal contract

On a normal contract, the Honor View 20 is tied with its MaxisONE Plan that comes with bundled data along with unlimited calls and SMS. Below is the bundled pricing with a 24-month commitment:

MaxisONE Plan 98 — RM1,499 MaxisONE Plan 128 — RM1,399 MaxisONE Plan 158 — RM1 (with MaxisONE Share add-on) MaxisONE Plan 188 — RM799

The Honor View 20 is offered for only RM1 on the MaxisONE Plan 158 option, however, do note that you have to add-on a MaxisONE Share supplementary line which costs RM48/month. In total, that’s a commitment of RM206/month (RM158+RM48) to enjoy this RM1 offer.

With MaxisONE Share, you get 5GB of weekend data + 5GB all-day data, unlimited calls and SMS. On top of that, there’s also a data pool feature where both principal and supplementary lines can combine data for sharing which can be further managed via the Maxis app.

Do note that there’s a device advanced payment required during sign up which ranges between RM396-RM954. This could be waived for existing loyal customers that have been with Maxis for more than a year.

Zerolution instalment programme

For an easier way of ownership without forking a lot of cash upfront, the Honor View 20 is also available with the Maxis Zerolution programme. The device can be yours from RM49/month across 24-months and do note that you’ll still need to pay for the subscription fee each month. Below are the instalment amount figures with Zerolution:

MaxisONE Plan 98 — RM88/month MaxisONE Plan 128 — RM79/month MaxisONE Plan 158 — RM64/month MaxisONE Plan 188 — RM49/month

At the moment, Maxis is only offering the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and the higher spec 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model isn’t available on contract. For more info on the plans, you can check out the Honor View 20 page on Maxis. To learn more about the Honor View 20, you can click here. — SoyaCincau