Office 365 is available for download on the Mac App Store

Microsoft Office 365 is now available on the Mac App Store. — Picture courtesy of Apple

CUPERTINO, Jan 26 — Better late than never. Apple has at last announced that Office 365 will now be available from the Mac App Store. Apple computer users will now be able to take full advantage of the Microsoft office suite without having to buy it in a box.

The entire suite of Microsoft's popular office applications, namely Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote, will now be available for download and installation on Mac computers. All of the new software has been specifically designed to support features that are unique to the Mac experience -- features like Dark Mode and Continuity Camera in macOS, as well as the MacBook Pro Touch Bar. From now on, Office 365 will thus be available for Mac, iPad and iPhone.

Although the applications can be downloaded for free, an Office 365 subscription will be necessary if they are to be used correctly. Subscription prices start at US$69 (RM284.6) per year for an individual Office 365 subscription. — AFP-Relaxnews