Apple launches 'shot on iPhone contest', adds cash incentives

Users can either email their photos or post their submissions via social media.— Photo by Erna Mahyuni

CUPERTINO, Jan 26 — Apple announced its Shot on iPhone challenge earlier this week, inviting iPhone users all over the world to submit their photos.

10 selected photos from the period of January 22 to February 7, reviewed by a panel of judges, will then be featured on billboards, online and in Apple stores in various cities.

Submitting the photo is as simple as posting it to Instagram or Twitter with the #ShotOniPhone hashtag, while Weibo users can use #ShotOniPhone# instead. Do note the phone model used needs to be mentioned in the caption.

Apple has no restrictions on whether the photo is edited or not - it can be either direct from the camera or edited with Apple/third-party tools. Only those 18 years and older can participate, with Apple employees and immediate family members deemed ineligible.

You can also email the photo directly at its highest resolution to [email protected], making sure to name it in the following format: ‘firstname_lastname_iphonemodel.’

Are there actual prizes? Well, Apple (after a lot of online feedback) amended the terms to state that selected photos will be paid a licensing fee so don't worry, you won't just be paid in 'exposure'.

If you're one of the persons who regularly tag your photos with #shotoniPhone anyhow, the contest is pretty much a no-brainer. If however you've always felt you could do better than Apple's current 'shot on iPhone' billboards, this would be a good time to prove it.