‘FIFA 19’: Watch the FUT Champions Cup online

FIFA Ultimate Team players can pick from club stars past and present to assemble a formidable side. — Picture courtesy of EA Sports

REDWOOD CITY (California), Jan 25 — It’s a chance to see some of the world's best FIFA 19 players in action over three days, with the January 2019 FUT Champions Cup set for Sunday, 6.30pm European Time (1.30am Malaysian time).

The 2018/19 season’s pair of previous FUT Champions Cup title holders — therefore two of the best FIFA 19 players in the world — are involved in the January 2019 FUT Champions Cup, taking place Jan 25-29 in Bucharest, Romania.

Saudi Arabian player MsDosary, the reigning FIFA eWorld Cup champ, is one of three Rogue team members, while the UK’s F2Tekkz is the first representative of new outfit Fade 2 Karma.

Beginning 12pm Central European today and running through to a 90-minute grand final slot from 6:30pm on Sunday, the whole affair is to be broadcast live online through Twitch.tv/EASportsFIFA, YouTube.com/EASportsFIFA, and Facebook.com/FUTChampions.

Backed by video game giant Electronic Arts and soccer federation FIFA, it’s the third of six monthly events scheduled for the current season, and a vital stop-off on the road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 Grand Final in August.

Sixty-four elite video game players from 22 nations take part: Match-ups against random, equally seeded players are scheduled for the Friday, with the best 16 going forward to Saturday’s knockout stages before a set of quarterfinal face-offs.

Beginning Sunday at 12pm CET, semifinals mark the start of a final sprint towards the 6.30pm cross-platform final.

On Feb 9-10, a busy worldwide competitive FIFA 19 calendar continues with the team-based FIFA eClub World Cup finals, at which traditional eSports outfits mix with those owned by the likes of

Manchester City FC, Brøndby IF, Wolverhampton Wanderers, AlNassr FC and Dijon FCO.

An inaugural FIFA eNations Cup is scheduled for April and an eChampions League Final is set for May 31. — AFP-Relaxnews

