Video game releases: ‘Resident Evil 2’, ‘Pikuniku’, ‘At the Gates’ and more

Help townsfolk deal with their fears in the absurd, colourful, joyfully silly ‘Pikuniku’. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 24 — Welcome the remake of survival horror classic Resident Evil 2, the playful, joyful action adventure Pikuniku, and barbarian empire strategy At the Gates, along with a second episode of Life is Strange 2 and Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2, sequel to one of the best tactical battle command games of recent years.

Resident Evil 2

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC from January 25

A marvellous remake of classic 1998 survival horror featuring police officer Leon, corporate spy Ada, and zombie outbreak survivor Claire; new graphics, player perspective, voice, sound, enemy design and even story beats help bring tense, gory RE2 up to date.

Pikuniku

For Nintendo Switch, PC from January 24

Walk a two-legged blob through a rather silly landscape populated by equally odd creatures that think you are a monster. Well received for its delightful mixture of playfully imaginative, all-age japes plopped generously throughout its well-paced if not brief story.

At the Gates

For PC, Mac, Linux from January 23

As the leader of a barbarian clan, expand your tribe’s empire as the Roman Empire slides into decline. Strategy game from the lead designer on Civilization V.

Life is Strange 2 — Ep 2: Rules

For PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Linux from January 24

Continue the journey of young brothers Sean and Daniel as they seek refuge from a terrible event at their grandparents’ relatively remote house. Overlaps with 2018’s free download The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit.

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2

For Windows PC from January 24

Space battles on an enormous scale, set within the Warhammer 40,000 universe, with factions, ships, skills and strategy all affecting how combat unfolds in this sequel to 2016’s standout real-time, tactical game. — AFP-Relaxnews