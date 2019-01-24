Intel’s newest RealSense camera doesn’t rely on GPS to navigate

Intel updates the RealSense camera line with the T265. — Intel handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Intel has unveiled the new RealSense Tracking Camera T265, a stand-alone tracking device designed to help autonomous robots navigate — now without relying on a GPS.

Around this time last year, Intel released two RealSense depth cameras created to provide robots and machines with a method of understanding their environment in real-time.

This week the company announced an addition to the RealSense range: the Intel RealSense Tracking Camera T265, a navigation camera designed to give autonomous devices a sense of place even in locations without GPS service.

Because the camera relies on its own native visual inertial odometry simultaneous localization and mapping technology, referred more simply as stand-alone inside-out tracking or “V-SLAM” tech, the proprietary navigation system is ideal for those machines that require a “highly accurate and low-latency solution,” like drones and AR or VR devices.

The sensors used by the T265 to precisely understand its environment include two fish-eye cameras with about a 170-degree range of view which work with the V-SLAM system to “construct and continually update maps of unknown environments and the location of a device within that environment.”

This tracking camera was designed not to replace the previous RealSense models, but to accompany them for advanced applications like collision avoidance and advanced navigation, especially in GPS-limited areas.

As of yesterday, the Intel RealSense Tracking Camera T265 is available for pre-order for US$199 (RM825) on the company website, and shipping will begin on February 28. — AFP-Relaxnews