Apple’s next-gen AirPods with health monitoring features expected to arrive soon

The next generation of Apple AirPods are expected to be unveiled during the first half of 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Since late 2016 when Apple released the first generation of wireless earbuds, the AirPods have continued to accrue a myriad of positive reviews and loyal users.

After over two years on the market without an updated model, it’s about time and — right on schedule — Apple is expected to be releasing the AirPods 2 during the first half of 2019, according to DigiTimes.

We’d been expecting for some time, thanks to various rumors and leaks, that the next version of the wireless headphones would likely be equipped with biometric-tracking features.

This appeared to be confirmed in November, when the headset was noted under a new class categorisation called “General wellness instruments.” That means that your next set of earbuds could track your heart rate and exercise activity by this June.

DigiTimes expects that, because of the popularity of the devices over the past couple years and the increased demand of truly wireless technology, the AirPods 2 will “receive enthusiastic market responses.”

If the report by DigiTimes is reliable, we can expect Apple’s AirPods 2 to hit the market sometime in the next couple months.

Considering that the first generation has a price tag of US$159 (RM660), the cost will likely increase to account for all the new features. — AFP-Relaxnews