Acer debuts two new Chromebooks designed for the classroom

Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Acer Chromebook 512 with 3:2 aspect ratio displays. — Acer handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, Jan 24 — This week at the Bett Show 2019, a conference dedicated to educational innovation in the UK, Acer announced two new 12-inch Chromebooks for classroom use: the 512 and the Spin 512.

On Tuesday Acer unveiled a pair of new Chromebooks that were designed for students and other education customers.

Both the Chromebook 512 and Chromebook Spin 512 feature a display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, “a ratio that falls between the ratio used in books and mobile media, and similar to using a pen and paper”.

Not only are the laptops outfitted with the latest technology including the latest Intel processors with Gigabit Wi-Fi, but they’re also designed to withstand a beating; the standard 512 has a keyboard that is difficult to tamper with and the 512 Spin has a display made of Gorilla Glass.

Both models are Military Standard compliant with two additional toy safety standards met.

The 512 Spin can be powered either by a quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor or a quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 processor and has 360-degree hinges, while the 512 dons an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and can open up to lay flat on a desk, “for sharing with other students during classes or for school projects.”

Both provide up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Each model will be available with 32 or 64 eMMC storage and 4 or 8GB of RAM in Q2 of this year in EMEA and North America. Sources say that the Chromebook 512 will start at US$329.99 (RM1,366.55) and the Chromebook 512 Spin at US$449.99. — AFP-Relaxnews