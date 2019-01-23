LG teases phone with gesture-based controls (VIDEO)

LG is teasing a smartphone with hand gesture controls. — AFP pic

SEOUL, Jan 23 — LG has posted a short video indicating that it will be saying “goodbye” to touch at the Mobile World Congress taking place in Barcelona next month.

Last week, LG was in the limelight not because it will be launching a folding device like Samsung or Xiaomi, but instead because a reliable source claimed that the company would be announcing a smartphone with a second-screen attachment that, likewise, has the potential to double the display size.

Yesterday, however, the company returned to the spotlight when it published an official 13-second MWC LG Premiere invitation clip to YouTube featuring a hand summoning words and whisking them away with just a couple of swipes left, right, and upward.

More specifically, the words “Goodbye Touch” appear and disappear with these simple hand gestures, suggesting that one of the devices launched at the event will be equipped with more gesture controls than touch controls.

While the model name was not revealed, it’s expected to be the follow-up of the G7 ThinQ, the G8 ThinQ, unless LG decides to throw a curveball in its naming framework.

The company did not specify whether these two upcoming phones are the same or not, but it’s likely that they’re different handsets.

Both the Samsung and Xiaomi folding phone rival and this device featuring gesture controls are slated to be unveiled on February 24, the day before the Mobile World Congress opens to the public. — AFP-Relaxnews