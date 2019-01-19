Vivo’s 'Waterdrop' concept smartphone will be known as the Apex 2019

With the new Apex 2019, Vivo will showcase their latest technological breakthroughs. — Picture courtesy of Vivo via SoyaCincau

BEIJING, Jan 19 — A couple of days back, Vivo had teased a new smartphone that’s codenamed “The Waterdrop” which will be announced next week. Vivo finally revealed the name in the latest teaser and it’s officially called the Apex 2019.

Last year, Vivo had unveiled their Apex concept smartphone. That device featured a larger full-screen display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera. Eventually, this concept became the Vivo NEX smartphone which went on sale in Malaysia for RM2,799.

With the new Apex 2019, Vivo will showcase their latest technological breakthroughs and the device would give us a glimpse of what to expect on their next flagship model. Based on the leaks we’ve seen earlier, the new device appears to come with a seamless unibody all-glass design. Apart from having a fresh exterior, we expect Vivo to introduce a better fingerprint sensor and a higher screen to body ratio without a notch on the display.

All shall be revealed next Thursday, 24th January 2019. — SoyaCincau