This week in video game trailers: 'Vind,' 'The Elder Scrolls Online,' 'Anthem,' more

'The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr' opens up a new region populated by catlike beings and a dragon threat. — Picture courtesy of Bethesda

NEW YORK, Jan 19 — Catch up with trailers for the free chill-out flight demo Vind, biome creation playset Flowscape, dramatic cat-people expansion to The Elder Scrolls Online, visually impressive action prospect Anthem, and zombie survival excursion Days Gone.

Vind

Switch between on-foot exploration and birdlike flight in this potential follow-up to the well-received AER: Memories of Old. Its studio, Forgotten Key, is closing down and has released this and fellow prototype for folk-tale adventure Down the Well for free. Available on Windows PC from krumbukt.itch.io, best with a gamepad controller. Trailer soundtrack excerpt also at soundcloud.com/cajsa/cerulean-skies.

FlowScape

Place trees, plants, rocks and logs across 20 different landscapes using simple click and drag controls, populate with 12 different kinds of animal, alter light and sky textures, and create the perfect scene. Available on Windows PC from pixelforest.itch.io.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

Cat people get their time in the sun through the Elsweyr expansion to this fantasy MMO, but this trailer doesn't pause for snuggles thanks to the introduction of a threatening dragon menace. Available from June 4 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, May 20 on Mac and PC; The Elder Scrolls Online available now.

Anthem

The Mass Effect studio BioWare is giving February 22 launch Anthem an opportunity to fly with a schedule of videos intended to show off the sci-fi action game's best features: a choice of customizable exo-suits through which players can navigate a fractured alien world and attempt to save its populace. Accompanied by a 49-minute gameplay stream (youtu.be/V66xy1ERHmI.) Available from February 22 on PS4, XBO and PC.

Days Gone

This zombie survival game has been in development since 2015 and publicly delayed once from a late February date. A new trailer emphasizes its six-region environmental beauty, motorcycle travel, and fights against hordes of undead. Available April 26 on PlayStation 4. — AFP-Relaxnews