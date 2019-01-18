LG to launch phone with optional second-screen attachment, says report

Visitors testing various LG devices at the company's booth during the 2017 Mobile World Congress. Will the brand bring a dual screen device to this year's event? — AFP pic

SEOUL, Jan 18 — While the rumours claiming that LG would be releasing a smartphone with a folding display appear to have been wrong, the company does seem set to launch a phone with an attachable second screen at the Mobile World Congress next month.

According to CNET, who spoke with a person “familiar with the situation,” LG will be launching a currently unnamed smartphone with an optional second-screen attachment at the Mobile World Congress in February.

CNET's source allegedly described the attachment as “a sort of case with a screen [that] could potentially double the total screen size of the device.”

This goes against a previous rumour that circulated like wildfire last week claiming that LG will be unveiling a device with a folding display in a couple of weeks, an allegation that the company reportedly disavowed.

LG is expected to reveal several new devices at the Mobile World Congress late next month including a 5G-supporting model, a genre that companies like Huawei and OnePlus are rumoured to be launching as well; this expandable one, however, is expected to be the innovative star.

Likewise, Samsung will be debuting its own folding-display smartphone as the wild card. As of right now, it's difficult to predict whether these two innovations will be temporary gimmicks or features defining the future of smartphone tech. — AFP-Relaxnews