KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) may have won the Super League 11 consecutive times, but that doesn’t mean they are about to rest on their laurels.

And the Southern Tigers have wasted no time in strengthening their squad by adding new national heritage player Joao Figueiredo to their ranks as they set their sights on conquering everything in front of them in the coming season.

The signing, announced via the club’s official social media platforms today, also stated that the Brazilian-born forward will don the No. 25 jersey.

“Joao Figueiredo brings his commitment and determination to Johor Darul Ta’zim FC. Joao Figueiredo makes Johor home with a move to the Southern Tigers,” the club added.

Figueiredo joins JDT from Istanbul Basaksehir, where he grabbed seven goals and two assists in the Turkish Super League last season.

The 29-year-old announced his arrival in style when he scored the opening goal en route to helping the Harimau Malaya to a 4-0 win over Vietnam in second 2027 Asian Cup Group F qualifying match at Bukit Jalil National Stadium here on June 10.

With Figueiredo joining their ranks, JDT now have three heritage players to spearhead their Super League challenge, with the other two being Dutch-Malaysian midfielder Hector Hevel and Spanish-Malaysian centreback Jon Irazabal. — Bernama