JOHOR BARU, May 19 — Johor Regent, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has urged all parties to rally around and give their positive and constructive support to the national football team.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who owns football club Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), explained that public support was vital as developing the Harimau Malaya squad required time and effort that would allow them to achieve success.

“These people (local coaches who) have experience in Malaysian football share (their experience) with foreign expertise, meaning it’s a joint collaboration of ideas and knowledge.

“So that’s what’s happening right now. For me, if we really love local football, if we really want to see it develop with improvements and progress, we need to give it time, support and space for them to carry out their duties,” he told reporters at a hotel here today.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail was commenting on local footballing legend Datuk Santokh Singh’s statement that the Harimau Malaya revolution was devoid of identity and questions posed about the role of local coaches and the over-dependence on naturalised and heritage players that seemingly set aside local talent.

The Regent said that the use of naturalised and heritage players should not be an issue as dedication and ability to perform were the important things to consider.

“For me, if you ask for my personal view, I don’t care where he comes from, what colour his skin is, as long as he has Malaysian blood and is linked to the country, and he gives his all to the team, (that’s most important),” His Royal Highness said, adding that there was a push by certain parties desiring to target him by playing up narratives and sentiments linked to the national team.

“I feel if we look at the last month or so, it’s clear there are some who don’t like seeing this (effort to strengthen the national team succeed) and I am their main target.

“So to attack me directly is impossible, certain parties have to attack JDT, the league, they have to play up narratives and sentiments about the national team, but actually (the target) is me,” the Regent said.

His Royal Highness stressed that he would carry on his efforts in the local sports scene, and advised all parties not to blame other entities, including the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and JDT, over the withdrawal of several teams from the Super League next season.

“Every state has their leaders and important people who can contribute or plan, plans on how to improve their own club, what have they been doing till now?

“I will always work and continue what I’ve done, which is to improve JDT and focus more on progress, I will be here, for JDT and support whatever can be done for the national team,” the Regent said. — Bernama