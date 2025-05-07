LOS ANGELES, May 7 — Fifa today confirmed it will hold a playoff between Los Angeles FC and Mexican giants America to decide the final berth at next month’s Club World Cup following the expulsion of Club Leon.

The decision to stage a playoff game was announced after the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed appeals from Leon, CF Pacucha and Costa Rica’s Alajuelense.

The move follows the decision to oust Leon from the Club World Cup — which is being held across the US from June 14 to July 13 — because the club is owned by Grupo Pachuca, which also controls Liga MX side Pachuca, who are also taking part in the tournament.

LAFC advanced to the playoff on the basis of finishing as runners-up to Leon in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League.

America were chosen as their replacements due to their status as the “top-ranked team” in confederation rankings.

The winner of the playoff will line up in Group D of the Club World Cup, where they will face Premier League side Chelsea, Brazil’s Flamengo and Esperance Tunis of Tunisia.

No date and venue for the LAFC-America playoff has been set, Fifa said. — AFP