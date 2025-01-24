PETALING JAYA, Jan 24 — Harimau Malaya head coach Peter i is practising an open-door policy, welcoming all players, whether local or of heritage descent, to don the national jersey.

Having officially commenced his role this week, Cklamovski emphasised that every player will have an equal opportunity to prove their worth under his management.

“All players will have the opportunity to be with the national squad no matter how good you are or how old you are, but if you can prove your ability, you deserve (to be called up).

“I want whoever is called to be able to be whole hearted to ensure that our supporters are excited about what they will witness (on the pitch),” he said during the launch of the new Harimau Malaya jerseys here yesterday.

The Australian coach noted that while the national team has a solid foundation, there are still areas that need improvement before tackling the challenges in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in March.

In the third round of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will take place from March 25 to March 31 next year, Malaysia have been drawn into Group F alongside Vietnam, Nepal, and Laos.

Only the group winner will secure a spot in Asia’s premier football tournament, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia from Jan 7 to Feb 5, 2027.

Cklamovski, who arrived in Malaysia just yesterday, revealed that the vision of the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, was a significant factor in his decision to join the new Harimau Malaya revolution. — Bernama