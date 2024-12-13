MILAN, Dec 13 — Meta and Serie A sealed a deal to cooperate against illegal live streaming of football matches, they said today, as Italy’s top flight league steps up efforts to protect the value of its broadcast rights.

Under the deal, Serie A will obtain access to some Meta tools for real-time monitoring, reporting and fast removal of any Serie A games illegally streamed on the US giant’s social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

“In particular, we are helping the league to develop a software which would make the reporting process easier and faster,” said Luca Colombo, country director for Meta in Italy.

TV rights make up the bulk of revenue for Serie A teams including champions Inter, AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus.

Online search giants and social media platforms have often been blamed by right holders for facilitating access to illegal live-streaming services.

Under five-year contracts to show games in its home market until 2029, Serie A has pocketed some €4.5 billion (RM20.9 billion) from sports streaming platform DAZN and Comcast’s pay-TV unit Sky.

“The cooperation with Meta is a first step, and I hope that other platforms will join our efforts,” said Serie A Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo.

Italian authorities have intensified efforts to counter online piracy, which is costing billion of euros to broadcasters and sports leagues globally.

Rome last year approved a law which enabled the country’s communication watchdog (AGCOM) to swiftly suppress pirate streaming channels with a focus on live events, including sports.

This month Italian police dismantled a video piracy network which had over 22 million users across Europe, with an alleged turnover of 3 billion euros a year. — Reuters