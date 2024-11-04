ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 4 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are not worried with the return of former Harimau Malaya coach Kim Pan Gon during the Asian Champions League Elite (ACLE) 2024/2025 clash against Ulsan HD FC, tomorrow.

JDT head coach Hector Bidoglio said the team has done their homework to face their fourth game against Ulsan HD FC in front of the home crowd at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here.

“We expect a tough match tomorrow night, however, we cannot waste the opportunity to collect three points and a victory while playing in our own stadium.

“Even though Pan Gon knows many of our player, it doesn’t mean that he has an advantage over us. Meanwhile, we will be focusing on ourselves because all our players are in good condition,” he said during the pre-match press conference at the stadium today.

Southern Tiger’s defender Jordi Amat said they will give their best during tomorrow’s meeting with the South Korean club and hope the supporters will also give their full support.

“I believe Ulsan HD FC will play an aggressive match to get points in tomorrow’s game. With the title of South Korea’s strongest team, we cannot underestimate them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pan Gon who is Ulsan HD FC head coach said his team is ready to go all out in the ACLE after their team was crowned K1 League champions, recently.

“We are ready to face JDT and win our first game in this tournament. I hope the players will focus and do not make mistakes because JDT are quite tough when playing at home,” he said.

In the first JDT ACLE game they draw 2-2 with Shanghai Port FC, while winning the second game 3-0 defeating Shanghai Shenhua FC but lost the third game 1-3 to Gwangju FC. — Bernama