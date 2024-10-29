ROME, Oct 29 — Injury-hit Italian Serie A side Genoa announced the signing of former Italy striker Mario Balotelli yesterday.

Genoa have seven players out injured including forwards Junior Messias, Vitinha and Caleb Ekuban and have decided to take a gamble on free agent Balotelli, who last played in Serie A for Brescia four years ago and last season was at Adana Demirspor in Turkey.

“Balotelli is a new player for Genoa, welcome Super Mario” confirmed the club down in 18th after Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Lazio.

Balotelli has signed until the end of the season, Italian media reported.

Born in Palermo to Ghanaian parents, he was once one of the young stars of Italian football and considered a world-class striker, playing for Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool.

But a succession of smaller clubs followed and, at the age of 34, this move to Genoa represents a last chance on the big stage for Balotelli after a rocky career in which uncomfortable off-field headlines have been as common as goals and trophies.

A career high point came at Euro 2012, when he starred up front for losing finalists Italy, having just helped City win their first English league title since 1968.

He had previously had a hand in three Serie A crowns for Inter Milan and the 2010 Champions League triumph under Jose Mourinho, the last time an Italian team became kings of Europe.

Balotelli has also been a frequent target for racist abuse in his native Italy, with Verona, Roma and Juventus fans among those who have targeted him.

He is likely to make his first appearance against Fiorentina on Thursday for Genoa, who sit third from bottom in Italy’s top flight after a seven-match winless run in which they have lost five times. — AFP