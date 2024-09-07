LONDON, Sept 7 — Bolton Wanderers striker Victor Adeboyejo sustained a surprising injury due to a “hefty sneeze,” forcing him to withdraw from Tuesday’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy group game at Barrow, according to Sky News.

Manager Ian Evatt revealed the 26-year-old forward had been experiencing back pain that worsened following the sneeze, which also caused discomfort in his ribcage.

“Victor has been suffering with a nasty back injury and a sneeze set it off, believe it or not,” Evatt told The Bolton News.

Adeboyejo, who was injured during a match against Charlton but felt fine at the time, later experienced a crack between his ribs after sneezing. “Victor is a powerful boy, and even his sneezes are powerful,” Evatt joked.

The striker has since undergone a scan, and Evatt remains hopeful that it is a cartilage or muscular issue.

“Until we have a good look at the scan, we won’t know,” he was quoted saying.

Despite missing Adeboyejo and several other first-team players due to injury and the international break, Bolton managed to secure a 3-2 win over Barrow.

The team currently sits 18th in League One with four points from their first four games.