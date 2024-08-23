SEPANG, Aug 23 — National para badminton player Mohd Amin Burhanuddin has cited his idol Lin Dan of China, a former world champion, as his source of motivation to achieve success at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Mohd Amin, who competes in the men's SL4 (physical impairment) singles, said his playing style has also been heavily inspired by Lin Dan, who is known for his attacking play and calm demeanour on the court.

“I admire Lin Dan because he is very consistent and composed in controlling the court,” he told reporters before the national contingent departed for the Paris 2024 Paralympics at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 today.

Although making his debut at the Paralympics, the silver medallist from the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games has set an ambitious goal of reaching the final.

He said his preparations for Paris 2024, which began early last year, have been progressing well despite a minor injury to his right leg.

“Even though I have an injury, the National Sports Institute has taken good care of me. I am still recovering but can play,” said the 31-year-old athlete.

The Labuan-born Mohd Amin, who has had a slightly smaller right leg since he was three months old, began playing badminton as a child because he was raised in a family that loves the sport.

Mohd Amin was among 17 athletes and 17 officials who left for Paris today.

Malaysia is sending 30 athletes from eight sports to compete in the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which will run from Aug 28 to Sept 8. — Bernama