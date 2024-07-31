KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The recent appearance of national striker Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim or Faisal Halim in a product advertisement on Instagram has fans raving about how well the football star is doing.

The Selangor FC footballer was splashed with acid at a shopping mall in Petaling Jaya in May.

According to Kosmo!, Faisal, affectionately known as Mickey, appears to be comfortable acting, although his movements seem limited due to the burns on his left arm, which is still covered with a glove.

At the end of the video, Faisal took the opportunity to express his gratitude to his fans for their prayers for his recovery after the unfortunate incident.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Malaysians. To all Mickey fans who always pray for me.

“I hope for your best prayers so that I can return quickly to perform. To all Malaysians, thank you for supporting me, Faisal Halim,” he said with a smile.

Kosmo! also reported that many fans are praying for his recovery and that they hope to see the national player back in action soon.

The 26-year-old Penang-born player, suffered fourth-degree burns on several parts of his body after being splashed with acid by an assailant at a shopping centre in Petaling Jaya on May 5.

On May 25, Selangor FC issued a statement confirming that he has been discharged after undergoing four surgeries following the incident.