LONDON, March 28 — Chelsea’s injury-hit midfielder Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the season, the Blues announced Wednesday, after suffering a setback in his recovery from a thigh problem.

The 20-year-old Belgian suffered the injury when making his Chelsea debut as a substitute against London rivals Crystal Palace in December.

“Midfielder Romeo Lavia is to unfortunately miss the remainder of our 2023-24 campaign following a setback in his recovery,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Lavia, who joined Chelsea from Southampton in pre-season for an initial £53 million (€62 million), has had a tough start to his time at Stamford Bridge after missing the first half of the season due to an ankle injury. — AFP

Advertisement