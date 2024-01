MELBOURNE, Jan 28 — Fourth seed Jannik Sinner won the fourth set of the Australian Open final against world number three Daniil Medvedev today to level the match.

The 22-year-old Italian, playing in his first Grand Slam final, broke in the 10th game to take the set 6-4 in 56 minutes.

Medvedev won the first two sets, both with a 6-3 scoreline, but Sinner hit back to win the third set 6-4.

The Russian is seeking his second Grand Slam title after winning the US Open in 2021. — AFP

