DOHA, Jan 24 ― Despite the difficulties faced due to the war in Gaza, Palestine created history by qualifying for the 2023 Asian Cup round of 16 after trashing Hong Kong 3-0 at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium here last night.

The victory, their first-ever win in Asian Cup Finals history, was enough for them to secure a spot in the last-16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Strikers Oday Dabbagh played a standout role as he scored a brace while Zeid Qunbar chipped in with one as Palestine advanced despite finishing third in Group C with four points.

Advertisement

Iran topped Group C with a 2-1 win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who finished ahead of Palestine on goal difference in second place.

Palestine started aggressively and Dabbagh nearly broke through in the fourth minute, collecting Mus'ab Al Battat's pass but his attempt was pushed wide by defender Oliver Gerbig.

Hong Kong responded with attempts from Yue Tze Nam and Everton Camargo but Palestine reasserted dominance before taking the lead in the 12th minute through Dabbagh’s powerful header following Al Battat's precise cross.

Advertisement

Palestine continued their high-pressing game and got their second goal in the 48th minute as Qunbar finished with a fine header from Al Battat's cross before Dabbagh tapped in his second - and the team’s third - goal of the night in the 85th minute.

In the closing stages, Hong Kong earned a penalty after a VAR (video assistant referee) check, but Everton' thumped his shot against the crossbar and Palestine made history by qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time at the third time of asking.

In another Group C match, midfielder Mehdi Taremi's double propelled Iran to victory over UAE at the Education City Stadium.

Iran drew first blood in the 25th minute when Taremi capitalised on an intelligent pass from Sardar Azmoun to calmly slot home.

Iran thought they had doubled their lead in the 33rd minute but Ali Gholizadeh's effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

In the second half, Azmoun nearly doubled the lead with a half-volley that narrowly missed the target.

But, it didn't matter as he then combined with Taremi in the 65th minute to seal the winner, with Taremi converting a well-weighted pass to make it 2-0.

The UAE’s Yahya Al Ghassani halved the deficit by scoring a consolation goal in added time. ― Bernama