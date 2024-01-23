LONDON, Jan 23 — Leicester’s charge towards promotion from the Championship was stalled by Jeremy Sarmiento’s 89th minute equaliser for Ipswich as a top-of-the-table clash ended 1-1 yesterday.

The Foxes looked set to pull 10 points clear of the chasing pack in the automatic promotion places after Leif Davis’ first-half own goal put them in front.

But just as when the sides met at Portman Road last month, Ipswich snatched a share of the spoils late on to get the point they needed to move back above Southampton into second place.

Leicester’s lead over their opponents remains at seven points, with Saints one point further back in third and Leeds five off the top two in the hunt for Premier League promotion.

Enzo Maresca’s side were keen to make amends for just their fourth league defeat of the season last weekend at Coventry.

Leicester were the more threatening side in the first 45 minutes, but it took a moment of fortune to break the deadlock as Vaclav Hladky could only turn Stephy Mavididi’s cross in off the unfortunate Davis.

But the home side failed to add to their advantage as Hladky made amends by twice denying Tom Cannon.

Ipswich had rarely threated an equaliser, but pounced when their big chance came as Massimo Luongo’s strike had too much power for Mads Hermansen and Ecuador international Sarmiento snapped up the rebound. — AFP