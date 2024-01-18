KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) is reopening applications for an extraordinary licence to all Amateur Football League (AFL) M3 clubs to apply for a licence to join the Super League 2024-2025 .

MFL, in a statement, announced that the offer is reopened following the decision of the First Instance Body (FIB) and the MFL Club Licensing Appeal Committee (AB) to reject the application of the National Licence for Kelantan FC to compete in the new season of the Super League scheduled to start in May.

According to the country’s professional football league management body, the reopening of applications for the extraordinary licence is based on Article 4.5, 4.6, and Annex III of the MFL Club Licensing Regulations.

“The absence of Kelantan FC resulted in a vacancy for the 14th slot in this season’s Super League.

Advertisement

“Hence, MFL has requested all M3 clubs interested to submit applications for this extraordinary licence on January 18, 2024, and the document submission process through the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) CLAS (Club Licensing Administrative System) will take place from January 19 to February 2, 2024,” said MFL.

MFL stated that the criteria for filling the Super League slot remain the same as the criteria for extraordinary applications for M3 League teams, including Infrastructure, Staff & Administration, Sports, Legal, Financial, and Business criteria as outlined in the MFL Club Licensing Regulations 2023.

“MFL will select only one best club that meets the specified criteria to fill the 14th slot after the absence of Kelantan FC,” added MFL.

Advertisement

On January 1, FIB chairman Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif announced that Kelantan FC were not eligible to compete in the 2024-2025 Super League as they failed to obtain the National Licence before the deadline (December 31, 2023).

The decision was made after The Red Warriors (TRW) squad failed to meet two financial criteria under sub-criteria F.04 and sub-criteria F.11 before their respective deadlines on November 30 and December 31.

The financially troubled TRW squad finished the 2023 Super League at the bottom of the 14 competing teams, collecting eight points after losing 22 matches, with two wins and draws each. — Bernama