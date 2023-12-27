SAINT PETERSBURG, Dec 27 — Russian swimming star Kliment Kolesnikov is all about winning Olympic medals — but not at all costs.

The world record holder in the men’s 50m backstroke has vowed to sit out the Paris Games over the “unacceptable” conditions imposed on Russian competitors due to the assault on Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said this month athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus would be able to compete in Paris as neutrals, outside of team events and as long as they did not actively support the campaign in Ukraine.

“At this time, under the current conditions, it’s unacceptable for me” to take part in the 2024 Games, Kolesnikov told AFP in an interview on the sidelines of a recent swimming competition in Saint Petersburg.

“The dream of an Olympic gold medal remains, but I’m not sad about not being able to go,” said the 23-year-old, who won bronze in the 100m freestyle and silver in the 100m backstroke at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The IOC says there are currently only 11 athletes — eight Russians and three Belarusians — who have qualified for the Olympics that meet the above criteria. Around 60 Ukrainians have qualified.

Moscow has denounced the “discriminatory” conditions but has not yet decided whether it would recommend that its athletes go to Paris or instead call on them to stay home.

‘Black sheep’

Kolesnikov, who at 20 was crowned European champion in the 100m freestyle in 2021, has his mind made up about the Paris Games.

“I decided that for me personally, it would not be possible to participate in the Olympic Games under these conditions,” he said, explaining that he did not want to be a “black sheep” among the other athletes.

“The other guys are taking part, competing like nothing ever happened. Meanwhile we won’t have the right to a delegation... nor a flag nor hymn,” he added.

While the athlete spoke to AFP, young swimmers gathered around him to ask for autographs.

“I’ve always prepared for the Olympic Games,” he said, calling it the “coolest” event for any sportsman.

“Of course, I’d like to go. Of course, I’d like to win Olympic gold. But considering the current situation, I’d run the risk of coming home with the medal only to see it taken away (by the IOC),” he added.

New world records

While waiting for the situation to change, Kolesnikov said he wanted to focus on setting “new world records”.

The number of tournaments organised in Russia has increased significantly ever since Russian athletes were banned from international competition following the assault on Ukraine in February 2022.

“This whole time that we’ve been competing at home, the guys have been improving and breaking records... And me too,” said Kolesnikov, who in July reclaimed his world record in the 50m backstroke in 23.55sec.

“We swim and we remain in competition with athletes from other countries through our results,” he added.

Although for now Kolesnikov does not intend to participate in next year’s Paris Games, he is open to a change of plans.

“If the conditions (of the IOC) change” and if Russian authorities decide that “we must go win medals on behalf of the fatherland” then “of course I will go,” he added. — AFP