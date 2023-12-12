LONDON, Dec 12 — Premier League clubs have voted to limit the period over which a player’s transfer fee can be spread in their accounts to five years, the league announced on Tuesday.

Previously, clubs could amortise the cost of a transfer fee over the full length of any contract.

“Premier League shareholders today agreed to amend the rule on amortisation of player registration costs to bring it in line with Uefa’s regulations,” the league said in a statement.

“Going forward, a five-year maximum will apply to all new or extended contracts.”

The clubs have also agreed to a rule amendment which allows the Premier League Board to stop a club from registering more players when a club owes a transfer debt to another Premier League or EFL club until the outstanding debt has been paid. — Reuters

