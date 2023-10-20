AUSTIN, Oct 20 — Max Verstappen on Thursday dismissed reports of a power struggle between Red Bull team boss Christian Horner and veteran special motorsport advisor Helmut Marko.

He said that there was no substance in the claims and the team had no plans for change.

The newly-installed three-time world champion said at Austin ahead of the United States Grand Prix: “From the outside people are trying basically to talk ‘BS’.

“The mood in the team is very, very good and everyone knows exactly what their role is.”

Referring to the death last year of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who had appointed Marko, 80, to his role with the team, the 26-year-old Dutchman added: “Of course, it was sad times last year when Dietrich passed away.

“But we have tried to keep that legacy, keep it moving forward and everyone that we have right now in the team is important to the success that we are having.

“That is why there are no changes for the future, and I think that basically explains it.”

Marko was appointed as motorsport advisor to report back to the Red Bull company and is not a direct employee of the racing team.

He has claimed that he will be the one to decide his own future. — AFP