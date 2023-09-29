SEREMBAN, Sept 29 ― Human Powered Health cyclist Sasha Weemaes scored his first win in the 2023 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) by taking Stage Seven from Muar to Seremban 2 here today.

The Belgian was the first to cross the finish line in a time of 2 hours 31 minutes and 45 seconds among a big group of riders in the 123.8-kilometre (km) race.

Weemaes edged Tudor Pro Cycling Team rider Arvid de Kleijn and Astana Qazaqstan Team’s Gleb Syritsa into second and third places respectively.

Weemaes had finished second in Stage One (Kerteh-Kuala Terengganu) and Stage Six (Slim River-Melaka) and third in Stage Four (Bukit Mertajam-Meru Raya).

“I’m really happy about today where everything is in perfect situation, and I’m really proud of the team.

“After a really bad year and health problems, this win means a lot to me and also for the team,” he said.

Stage Seven did not result in any changes in the battle for the four main jerseys of LTdL 2023.

EF Education-Easypost rider Simon Carr still holds the Green Jersey (Overall Leader) in a time of 26:05:4s, followed by his teammate Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (26:06:03s) in second place and Pablo Castrillo of Equipo Kern Pharma (26:06:12s) in third.

De Kleijn and his teammate Simon Pellaud retain the Orange Jersey (Best Sprinter) and Polka Dot Jersey (King of the Mountain) respectively.

Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Vadim Pronskiy is holding on to the White Jersey (Best Asian Rider) with a total time of 26:06:29s, followed by Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) cyclist Jambaljamts Sainbayar (26:08:33s) in second spot and Roojai Online Insurance rider Ariya Phounsavath (26:11:18s) in third place.

Tomorrow, the final stage will cover a 156.5km route from Setia Alam to Kuala Lumpur, taking riders through two climb zones in Puncak Alam and Meru and three sprint zones in Kapar, Sungai Buloh and Paya Jaras. ― Bernama