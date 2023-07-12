ABUJA, July 12 — Former Arsenal and Nigeria forward Nwankwo Kanu has been appointed chairman of Nigerian league champions Enyimba, a local government official said.

The appointment was announced by the newly elected Governor Alex Otti of the south-eastern state of Abia.

Kanu has taken over from Felix Anyansi-Agwu, who headed “The People’s Elephant” for 24 years during which the club won two CAF Champions League winners’ medals.

Kanu’s former Super Eagles teammate Finidi George coached state government-owned Enyimba to a record ninth league title last term and a place in next season’s CAF Champions League.

John Sam Obuh, who has recently been involved with the Roma Academy in Abuja, has also been named as the chairman of another Nigeria Premier League side, Abia Warriors. — AFP