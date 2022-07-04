Rescue workers gather outside Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen July 3, 2022. — Reuters pic

SONDERBORG, July 4 — The Tour de France expressed Sunday “its compassion” to “all the Danish people” following the Copenhagen shooting, which occurred 48 hours after the opening time trial of its 2022 edition was held in Denmark’s capital.

“The Tour is particularly shocked and saddened by the tragedy that has just struck Copenhagen,” said the organisers ASO.

“The people gave the riders one of the most fantastic welcomes in history, forging deep bonds with all the followers. The whole Tour caravan offers its most sincere condolences to the victims and their families”, added ASO.

The tragedy took place in a large shopping centre in Copenhagen and a suspect, a 22-year-old Dane, was arrested, according to police sources.

“We don’t yet know for sure how many are injured or dead, but it’s very serious,” Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen said. — AFP