MILAN, July 1 — Spezia hired Luca Gotti as their coach today after parting ways with Thiago Motta ahead of the coming Serie A season.

“Luca Gotti will be the new coach of the Eagles, whom he will lead for the next two seasons,” Spezia said in a statement.

Gotti had been out of work since being sacked by Udinese in December after just three wins under his command last term.

He led Udinese to a 13th place finish two seasons running, in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

On Tuesday Spezia said they had agreed “the consensual termination” of Motta’s contract despite the former Italy midfielder keeping them in the Italian top flight. — AFP