VfB Stuttgart's Konstantinos Mavropanos (right) in action with Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman at the Allianz Arena, Munich May 8, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 20 — Arsenal defender Dinos Mavropanos has joined Bundesliga side Vfb Stuttgart on a permanent deal, the clubs said on Thursday.

The Greece international spent the past two seasons on loan at Stuttgart, helping them survive a relegation battle.

The 24-year-old, who scored four goals this season, has signed a three-year contract, Stuttgart said on their website. No financial details have been disclosed.

Since joining the German club on loan in 2020 he has played 52 league games and made the leap into the Greece team, making his debut in March 2021. He has since made nine appearances.

"I have always done my best and will continue to do my best for this great club. The trust of the people in charge, and the affection of the fans in Stuttgart, are a great motivation for me," Mavropanos told the club website.

Stuttgart secured their top-flight status on the final day of the season after a stoppage-time goal gave them a 2-1 victory against Cologne and kept them up for another season.

Mavropanos joined Arsenal in 2018 from Greek side PAS Giannina, making eight first-team appearances during his spell in London. — Reuters