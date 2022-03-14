Sports minister: Asian Youth Para Games not listed under National Sports Incentive Scheme

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks at a news conference in conjunction with the groundbreaking ceremony for the new FAM headquarters in Precinct 5, Putrajaya, January 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) was not recognised by the government for placement under the National Sports Incentive Scheme (Shakam), said Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Speaking at the Special Chamber session of the Dewan Rakyat today, he said AYPG was not listed for Shakam awards due to several reasons, including the fact that the games did not set qualification marks for athletes and countries willing to pay their way could send athletes.

Apart from this, its practice of merging several categories of impairment under one event was against the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) rule allowing only two categories to be combined, he added.

“Therefore, it is not suitable for such athletes to be given incentive awards for their victories.

“However, the Youth and Sports Ministry through the National Sports Council (NSC) had fully financed the participation of the Malaysian contingent at the games in Bahrain at a cost of RM260,000, which was channelled through the Paralympic Council of Malaysia,” he added.

He was replying to a question from Khoo Poay Tiang (PH-Kota Melaka), who asked the ministry to review the matter and consider giving incentives to athletes who won honours at AYPG.

Ahmad Faizal said Shakam incentives were given based on several criteria set by NSC, such as recognition by international sports bodies, frequency of the games, number of participating countries, number of athletes in an event and the qualification process. — Bernama