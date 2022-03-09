Bamford could return for Leeds against Villa

Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford has been out since early December with a foot injury and has made only five league starts this season. — Reuters pic

LEEDS, March 9 — Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is poised for a return from injury to help the club’s battle against Premier League relegation, new manager Jesse Marsch said today.

Bamford has been out since early December with a foot injury and has made only five league starts this season.

After being an unused substitute in the defeat by Leicester City at the weekend, Marsch hinted that Bamford will play some part at home to Aston Villa tomorrow.

“He won’t start, but he’ll be on the bench,” the American, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa last week, told a news conference.

“The physical team told me what his loading has been over the past months, he hasn’t trained hard often and hasn’t played much. That’s the reason I was hesitant against Leicester.

“He’s a positive guy, the effect he’ll have on the group will be massive.”

Leeds are in a perilous position in the table having fallen to 16th place on the back of a dreadful run of form that cost the popular Bielsa his job.

They have lost six of their last seven games in the league and are just two points above third-from-bottom Burnley who have played one game less. Everton, who are a point behind them in 17th place, have played two fewer games.

Marsch said he saw some encouraging signs in the loss to Leicester, his first game in charge.

“I felt good about the first performance. We deserved a result, but those good feelings will stay strong when we can get the results,” he said.

Villa will be a tough assignment for Leeds, especially after Steven Gerrard’s side beat Southampton 4-0 at the weekend.

“We will need our fans, a good start, certainly one of the goals will be to find a way to get the lead,” he said.

“I think we painted a picture as to what to expect from the game as to what our tactics are and what we want to achieve.”

While Bamford could make a return, Leeds are without fellow striker Tyler Roberts with a hamstring tendon injury that required surgery and will end his season.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is also unavailable, although he could return soon.

“Kalvin is a few days behind. In my mind I’m earmarking the international break to get him back into regular training,” Marsch said. — Reuters