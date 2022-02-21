Johnson ‘fully committed’ to PGA Tour amid breakaway threat

Dustin Johnson plays his approach shot on the fifteenth course during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament in Kiawah Island, South Carolina May 21, 2021. ― Reuters pic

TORONTO, Feb 21 — Former world number one Dustin Johnson on Sunday became the latest high-profile player to fully commit to the PGA Tour as the American-based circuit faces the threat of a rival Saudi-funded breakaway league.

Six-times major winner Phil Mickelson has said that top players have been contacted about joining a proposed Super Golf League (SGL) and the threat of that happening had improved their earning potential on the PGA Tour.

However, players who sign up for the breakaway competition, face potential bans from the PGA Tour and European-based DP World Tour, as well as the Ryder Cup.

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf,” American Johnson said in a statement posted on the PGA Tour website.

“I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family.

“While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.”

Twice major champion Johnson said this month while competing at the Asian Tour’s Saudi International that he was intrigued by the proposed rival league’s team component, calling it “a really good concept”.

Former world number one Greg Norman is spearheading the Super League as chief executive officer of LIV Golf Investments, which is backed by the Saudi Investment Fund.

No golfers have publicly signed up for the proposed rival league, which is trying to lure top players away from the PGA Tour with the promise of huge paydays.

World number one Jon Rahm and No. 2 Collin Morikawa said at this week’s Genesis Invitational that they have no intention of leaving the PGA Tour.

Norwegian world number four Viktor Hovland also said this week he wants to play against the world’s best players which, if he had his wish, will be on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are among other high-profile golfers who have expressed their allegiance to the PGA Tour. — Reuters