Man United charged for player behaviour in Brighton game

Players surround referee Peter Bankes during the match between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford, Manchester February 15, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MANCHESTER, Feb 17 — Manchester United have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

United's players were in uproar after referee Peter Bankes initially handed Brighton defender Lewis Dunk only a yellow card after he grabbed Anthony Elanga's shoulder and dragged him back in the 53rd minute.

United's players surrounded Bankes, with goalscorer Bruno Fernandes earning a yellow card for his protests.

Bankes was advised to review the decision by the VAR and changed Dunk's yellow to a straight red card after watching a replay on the pitchside monitor.

The FA said United have until Monday to respond to the charge. — Reuters