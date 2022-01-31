Minister extends condolences to national track cyclist Azizulhasni over father’s death

National track cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang’s father, Awang Embong, died of a stroke early this morning at his home in Dungun, Terengganu. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has extended his condolences to national track cycling champion, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang following the demise of Azizulhasni’s father, Awang Embong, early this morning.

Ahmad Faizal in a post on his Twitter account also said that he prayed that Azizulhasni and his family would be resilient in the face of this test from the Almighty.

“May Allah SWT shower blessings on his soul and place him together with the souls of those who are righteous,” he said in the tweet.

Awang, 72, died of a stroke at his home in Dungun, Terengganu, at 2am.

Azizulhasni’s brother-in-law, Mohd Razman Mohamad, 37, said his father-in-law was recently admitted to a private hospital in Kuala Terengganu to receive treatment for four days but was allowed to return yesterday afternoon before passing away.

Mohd Razman said the funeral prayers would be performed after the Zohor (midday) prayers at Surau Ustaz Omar Shukri before the burial at the Syed Yahya Muslim Cemetery, Dungun, thereafter.

Meanwhile, Azizulhasni on his Facebook page prayed for his father’s soul to be placed among the faithful.

Ya Allah! Shower Your mercy upon him (Awang Embong) and forgive all his sins,” he said. — Bernama