Former Olympic champion Rexy returns to BAM as deputy coaching director

England coach and former Indonesian player Rexy Mainaky (centre) talks to England double players Anthony Clark and Robert Blair (right) during their elimination match in the doubles of the Thomas Cup in Jakarta, May 9, 2004. — Beawiharta BEA/CP pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has appointed former world champion and 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medallist Rexy Mainaky as its deputy director of coaching.

BAM announced that the Indonesian will report for duty at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara on December 1 and will work closely with coaching director Wong Choong Hann.

The 53-year-old doubles specialist is tasked with adding technical input into key performance areas and will be attached to the doubles’ departments, overseeing and driving the performance of national doubles shuttlers.

BAM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the appointment was integral in reinforcing the progress that the association has made in the last few years in its unwavering pursuit of success.

“Rexy is a good and experienced coach with a stellar track record. He will be given specific KPIs (key performance indicators) to immediately revitalise and further motivate our young doubles departments.

“I look forward to the contribution that he will make in optimising the team’s performance together with Choong Hann and the rest of the coaching staff as we continue to build a stronger future for Malaysian badminton,” he said in a statement today.

Rexy, who has been serving as the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) head coach since 2017, had previously served BAM as men’s doubles coach.

During his heyday, Rexy and Ricky Subagja claimed the 1995 World Championship and 1996 Olympics titles, apart from winning three World Cup gold medals and four consecutive Thomas Cup titles between 1994 and 2000. — Bernama