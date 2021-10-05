Harimau Malaya to continue banking on misfiring De Paula for goals

Although many had slated the naturalised striker for his lack of goals and lack of mobility on the field, FAM deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi said that was a matter between the 34-year-old player and head coach Tan Cheng Hoe to resolve. — Picture from Facebook/Football Association of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Malaysia will continue to bank on the misfiring Guilherme De Paula to get the goals in their two Tier 1 international friendlies in Amman, Jordan this week.

Although many had slated the naturalised striker for his lack of goals and lack of mobility on the field, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi said that was a matter between the 34-year-old player and head coach Tan Cheng Hoe to resolve.

Mohd Yusoff said De Paula must be mentally ready to shoulder the responsibility of leading the line and get as many goals as possible.

“If he can’t score in every match, then it means he can’t be of help to us. We have roped him in with the specific task of finding the net, that is his responsibility,” said Mohd Yusof, who is also the team manager, recently.

De Paula, who plays for Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), failed to win the hearts of Malaysian football fans despite playing in all three Group G second round 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates in June.

Although he scored one goal — a penalty against Vietnam — many felt that it was nothing to shout about.

However, Mohd Yusoff, in defending the under-fire striker, said De Paula should be given more time to adapt to coach Cheng Hoe’s playing style.

“If we look at the previous matches, not many chances were created so it’s not fair to blame De Paula only. For me, that’s in the past and De Paula must prove that he is the right choice to lead the country’s attack,” he said.

World number 154 Malaysia will face Jordan (world number 93) at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman at 11pm (Malaysian time) tomorrow and Uzbekistan (world number 84) at the Amman International Stadium on Saturday. — Bernama