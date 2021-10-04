Cools not in top trim, says national head coach Cheng Hoe

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe said the 25-year-old Midtjylland FC defender’s injury was confirmed by his own club. — Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Versatile Belgian-Malaysian footballer Dion Cools still has not fully recovered from an injury to don the Harimau Malaya jersey for this week’s two Tier 1 international friendlies in Jordan.

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe said the 25-year-old Midtjylland FC defender’s injury was confirmed by his own club.

“(Our) officials are in constant contact with the club’s top officials and he has not recovered a 100 per cent from the injury.

“Of course, we feel the absence (of Cools) but when players are called up to the national squad, we want to determine if they are in top trim and injury-free,” he told a press conference held virtually here today.

Cools, who made his national debut in the Group G round two 2022 World Cup/2023 Asia Cup qualifiers in Dubai (UAE) in June, was not listed by Cheng Hoe for this week’s international friendlies due to his injury.

However, local fans were left perplexed on Cools’ status after he played the last 10 minutes of Midtjylland FC’s 4-0 win over AGF in the Danish Superliga yesterday.

“Perhaps the last 10 minutes was part of the player’s rehabilitation process... what’s more important is that we anticipate Dion Cools’ return to our national squad,” said Cheng Hoe.

World number 154 Malaysia will face Jordan (world number 93) at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman on Wednesday (October 6) and Uzbekistan (world number 84) at the Amman International Stadium on Saturday (October 9).

Cheng Hoe said all 22 players who travelled to Jordan are injury-free and are acclimatising well after a 17-hour flight.

“We still have two training sessions before finalising the first XI to play Jordan, during which we don’t want our players falling to injury.

“The first match is not an easy one as we know Jordan are in top form because from the two friendlies they played in September, we noticed a transformation with a new coach at the helm,” Cheng Hoe noted. — Bernama