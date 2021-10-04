Cheng Hoe assures Luqman Hakim of more playing time

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has assured the 19-year-old, who plays for Belgian club KV Kortrijk, that he would get sufficient playing time in both the friendlies. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Talented young striker Luqman Hakim Shamsudin will get the chance to prove his capabilities when the Harimau Malaya play two Tier 1 international friendlies in Jordan this week.

National head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has assured the 19-year-old, who plays for Belgian club KV Kortrijk, that he would get sufficient playing time in both the friendlies.

“We (the coaches) know of his ability and confidence level because he has been with the team a few times and he seems to have better rapport with the other players.

“We will continue to monitor his development and he will surely be given more playing time,” Cheng Hoe said at a press conference held virtually today.

Luqman Hakim has made three appearances with the Harimau Malaya after being called up for the Group G second round 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June.

But the Kota Baru-born player was only fielded as a substitute in all three outings, including in one Tier 1 international friendly held prior to the qualifiers.

World number 154 Malaysia will take on Jordan (world number 93) at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman on Wednesday (October 6) and Uzbekistan (world number 84) at the Amman International Stadium on Saturday (October 9).

Meanwhile, Cheng Hoe did not rule out the possibility of several new faces being named in the starting 11 in the two friendlies in a bid to give them exposure as well as to find the best combination possible for the national team.

“We have been assessing each newcomer and, after several training sessions, we see that they are determined and confident. So, surely they will be given a chance to play,” he said.

The five new faces in Cheng Hoe’s squad this time are goalkeeper Kalamullah Al-Hafiz Mat Rowi (Petaling Jaya City FC); Quentin Cheng, Muhammad Al Hafiz Harun (Penang FC); Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi (Selangor); and Muhammad Hakimi Abdullah (Terengganu FC). — Bernama