Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei celebrates winning the elite women's race in the London Marathon in London, Britain October 3, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 3 — Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei won a thrilling London Marathon today in two hours, 17.43 minutes as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei faded late in the race to finish just outside the podium places.

Jepkosgei finished 15 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw, while Ashete Bekere came third. — Reuters