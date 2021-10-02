Spurs boss Nuno not worried about criticism over poor form

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo came under scrutiny after Tottenham suffered three successive league defeats and conceded nine goals during the run. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 2 ― Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo brushed off criticism amid his team's decline in form and vowed to turn their fortunes around ahead of tomorrow's Premier League home game with Aston Villa.

Nuno, who replaced Jose Mourinho as the manager this season, came under scrutiny after Tottenham suffered three successive league defeats and conceded nine goals during the run. They were top of the table in August but are now 11th.

“Criticism is something that we as professionals have to be ready for,” Nuno said when asked whether this was the toughest period of his career.

“I understand the criticism but it's not my focus. My focus is on preparing the team, finding solutions to help the players.

“During my career, I have had a lot of criticism, I've had a lot of praise and nothing has changed. I keep being the same person.”

Tottenham thrashed Slovenian minnows NS Mura 5-1 in Thursday's Europa Conference League to ease some pressure on Nuno and the Portuguese manager hoped the victory would boost their morale as they look to swing their form in the league.

“It (the win) doesn't erase all the problems that we have, but it's easier with the confidence that we have, the good mood to prepare, to recover better,” he said.

Tottenham have nine points, one fewer than Villa who are eighth on the table. ― Reuters