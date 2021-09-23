Selangor Sultan, Raja Muda express sadness over Worden’s demise

Sultan Sharafuddin, through a post on the Selangor Royal Official Instagram account, expressed his grief and conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of Ken Worden in this difficult time. — Picture from Twitter/Amirudin Shari

SHAH ALAM, Sept 23 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah have expressed their sadness and sympathy over the death of former Selangor football coach Ken Worden.

Sultan Sharafuddin, through a post on the Selangor Royal Official Instagram account, expressed his grief and conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of Ken Worden in this difficult time.

Worden, who was born in Preston, England, died on Tuesday in Australia. He was 78.

He began coaching the Selangor football team in 1991, leading them to the FA Cup title and finishing runners-up in the Malaysia Cup.

“He was then appointed as the national team coach from January 1992 until the end of 1993 before returning to coach Selangor in 1994. He led the Red Giants to lift the Malaysia Cup in 1995 and 1996,” according to the post.

After continuing his coaching career with several other local teams, he returned once again to lead the Red Giants to victory in the Charity Shield and Malaysia Cup in 2002.

Worden was conferred the Ahli Mahkota Selangor (AMS) award by the late Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Alhaj for his services in 1996. — Bernama