Mohd Shah Firdaus to take part in French UCI track cycling tourney next month

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — National track cyclist Mohd Shah Firdaus Sahrom has confirmed that he will be taking part in the upcoming 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships held in Robaix in France next month as his final event for the year.

The Johor-born cyclist said that the championship, which would be held from October 20 to 24, will be his last competitive event before the end of the year.

“This follows the cancellation of Asian championship in Kazakhstan due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have also spoken to my coach John Beasley as well as my family about the matter and from there, I have decided to take part in the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships to finish off the year in a good note,” h told reporters after receiving a RM5,000 cash incentive from Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad for his participation in the recent Tokyo Olympic Games at Kota Iskandar here today.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Muar, said he is in the midst of preparing and training for the world championships in Nilai, Negri Sembilan before flying off to France on October 10.

He said he has not set any target and only wanted to do his best.

“This would be my third appearance in the world championships and I will be joined by my teammate Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis.

“I am raring to go to the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships,” said Mohd Shah.

Mohd Shah said he has fully recovered from the injuries sustained during the men’s keirin race in the recent Tokyo Olympic Games.

“My injuries have fully healed about a week, while the swelling and shortness of breath has gradually improved within a month after the Olympics,” he said.

The Johor government handed out a total of RM55,000 in cash incentives to Johor-born athletes that took part in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games earlier this year.

Paralympians Chew Wei Lun received RM15,000 for winning the silver medal in boccia while Siti Noor Iasah Mohamad Ariffin received RM5,000 for her participation in tracks.