Gnabry misses Bayern training with flu, Musiala still out

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry reacts after the third goal for Munich during the German first division Bundesliga football match between against VfL Bochum in Munich, southern Germany, September 18, 2021. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Sept 21 — Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry missed today’s training session with a flu virus, the Bundesliga leaders said, while attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala was also still out after cutting training short a day earlier.

Gnabry, who has scored three goals in five games so far in the league, is the latest Bayern player to be ruled out.

Musiala, who has been in fine form, was diagnosed with an ankle injury after pulling out of training yesterday. Goalkeeper Sven Ulreich also had to pull out with a knee injury and will be sidelined for some time.

Bayern are already without winger Kingsley Coman, who underwent minor heart surgery last week, and midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The German champions have been impressive this season, leading the Bundesliga race while also winning their Champions League opener 3-0 at Barcelona.

They take on promoted Greuther Fuerth in the Bundesliga on Friday before hosting Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League next week. — Reuters