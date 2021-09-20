(From left) Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Lucas Hernandez, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Mueller and Leon Goretzka celebrate the sixth goal for Munich during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum in Munich, September 18, 2021. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Sept 20 — Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend:

Scoring records

Bundesliga scoring records have started to tumble after only five matchdays, with Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland having already scored more goals than games played this season in arguably the most exciting battle in attack in recent years.

Lewandowski, last season’s top scorer with an all-time Bundesliga record of 41, scored once in their 7-0 demolition of VfL Bochum but it was enough to make him the first Bundesliga player to score in 13 consecutive home games.

Haaland responded with two goals in their 4-2 victory over Union Berlin, taking his tally to 47 goals in his 48 Bundesliga matches. At 21, the Norwegian striker is the youngest ever Bundesliga player to reach that mark.

Both forwards have scored seven times in the first five matchdays.

Ekkelenkamp show

Hertha Berlin midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp enjoyed a perfect Bundesliga debut, scoring once and helping set up the other in Hertha’s 2-1 win over Greuther Fuerth, and giving coach Pal Dardai something to smile about.

The 21-year-old Dutchman needed only 87 seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute to score, the fastest debut goal of any Hertha player.

“I think we will have a lot more fun with Jurgen,” Dardai said. “I know I am already having this enjoyment every day in training. He is an excellent footballer.” Hertha have been battling against relegation in recent seasons.

Leipzig form

Last season’s runners-up, RB Leipzig, are far from top form, having now failed to win any of their last three league matches. Their 1-1 against Cologne was the first time that Leipzig have been without an away win in six games.

However, new coach Jesse Marsch, who replaced Julian Nagelsmann, is confident the team will hit their stride and improve from their 12th place, nine points off the top after five matchdays.

“We will learn from such matches and we will become stronger. We will find our rhythm,” Marsch said. — Reuters